Remains of Fairbanks Man Jerry Attla Pulled from Chena River after being Missing a Month

Alaska Native News Jun 29, 2018.

The remains of Fairbanks resident 26-year-old Jerry Attla was pulled from the waters near the mouths of the Chena and Tanana Rivers over a month after he was last seen at a residence near there.

Attla was reported missing by family members on May 31st. They reported that he had been last seen by them on May 26th at a residence on Reliance Drive. Six days later, on June 5th, items belonging to Attla were found along the river at 9:45 am but found no further signs of Attla despite authorities bringing in canines to assist in the search and launching Helo-2.

When found on Thursday afternoon at 3:06 pm. When recovered, the remains were determined¬†to be those of Attla.¬† His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy to determine exact details into his death.