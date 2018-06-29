Remains of Fairbanks Man Jerry Attla Pulled from Chena River after being Missing a Month

Alaska Native News Jun 29, 2018.

The remains of Fairbanks resident 26-year-old Jerry Attla was pulled from the waters near the mouths of the Chena and Tanana Rivers over a month after he was last seen at a residence near there.

Attla was reported missing by family members on May 31st. They reported that he had been last seen by them on May 26th at a residence on Reliance Drive. Six days later, on June 5th, items belonging to Attla were found along the river at 9:45 am but found no further signs of Attla despite authorities bringing in canines to assist in the search and launching Helo-2.

When found on Thursday afternoon at 3:06 pm. When recovered, the remains were determined to be those of Attla. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy to determine exact details into his death.





