17-Year-Old Teen to be Tried as an Adult in Saturday’s Homicide Investigation





Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department revealed that a 17-year-old teen arrested and charged with the murder of a family member of hers will be tried as an adult.

APD says that police responded to a residence on the 1400-block of Nunaka Drive at 7:13 am on Saturday in response to a shooting report. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male shot and killed in the home.

After they spoke with everyone involved, officers took 17-year-old Natasha R. Sajaev into custody and charged her with two counts of Murder II.

Because this case is one of domestic violence, the victim’s name will not be released to the public, APD reports.

Sajaev was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.



