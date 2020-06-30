25 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Alaska; 21 resident, 4 nonresident

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Monday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 21 are residents of eight communities: Seward (8), Anchorage (6), Willow (2), Eagle River (1), Fairbanks (1), North Pole (1), Nome Census Area (1) and Wasilla (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 904.
Four new nonresident cases were also identified in:
This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 183.
In response to the increase in new cases, the City of Seward yesterday issued a press release notifying their community of the cases, as well as providing recommendations for protective measures and updates on testing locations.
Of the new Alaska cases, six are male and 15 are female. One is under the age of 10; two are aged 10-19; seven are aged 20-29; five are aged 30-39; three are aged 40-49; two are aged 50-59 and one is aged 70-79. There have been a total of 67 hospitalizations and 14 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported Sunday. Recovered cases now total 525, with four new recovered cases recorded Sunday. A total of 108,709 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.27%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 28 that posted at noon Monday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Also note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
