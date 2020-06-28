27 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 19 resident, 8 nonresident

June 27, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 27 new cases of COVID-19. Nineteen are residents of nine communities: Anchorage (10), Wasilla (2), Bethel (1), Fairbanks (1), Juneau (1), Kenai (1), Seward (1), Willow (1) and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (1). This would bring the total number of Alaska cases to 855.
Please note that a single case from Eagle River was counted on both June 24 and 25. The report from June 25 has been removed; therefore the total count of Alaska cases is 854.
Eight new nonresident cases were also identified in:
This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 175.
Of the new Alaska cases, 13 are male and six are female. Three are under 10 years old; four are aged 20-29; three are aged 30-39; five are aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59; and one is aged 70-79. There have been a total of 67 hospitalizations and 14 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 521, with two new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 105,581 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 0.98%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 26 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Also note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
Starting next week, this press release will no longer be issued daily. DHSS will release COVID-19 press releases three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and will also issue the COVID-19 Weekly Case Update. Case count summaries, similar to the information provided in this press release, will continue to be posted daily on DHSS Facebook and Twitter. This change is intended to continue to provide the public with similar information, but in a manner that is more sustainable over the long term as the pandemic continues.
