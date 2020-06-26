44 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 25 residents, 19 nonresidents

June 25, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. Twenty-five are residents of 11 communities: Anchorage (6), Fairbanks (6), Homer (3), Eagle River (2), North Pole (2), Bethel (1), Northern Kenai Peninsula (1), Palmer (1), Seward (1), Valdez (1) and Wasilla (1).
Nineteen new nonresident cases were also identified in:
A case previously identified as a Ketchikan resident has been reclassified as a nonresident and a case in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough identified on June 23 has been added to the dashboard. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 816 and nonresident cases to 157. Additionally, a nonresident case previously assigned to Fairbanks has been corrected to Denali Borough.
Of the new Alaska resident cases identified yesterday, 15 are male; nine are female and one is unknown at this time. Three are under the age of 10; three are aged 10-19; six are aged 20-29; one is aged 30-39; four are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; one is aged 60-69 and two are aged 70-79. There have been a total of 65 hospitalizations and 12 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths recorded yesterday. Recovered cases now total 513, with six new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 99,452 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 0.69%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 24 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
