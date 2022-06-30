COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – June 29, 2022





Reporting data for June 22-28, 2022

OVERVIEW – 3,660 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 87 hospitalizations | 29.1% of Alaskans 5+ boosted

WEEKLY UPDATE – DHSS updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DHSS weekly update and DHSS data summaries: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DHSS this week announced 3,660 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

2,633 were residents of:

12 – Aleutians East Borough (5 communities)



3 – Anchor Point



1035 – Anchorage



25 – Bethel



59 – Bethel Census Area (16 communities)



24 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined (5 communities)



2 – Chugach Census Area (2 communities)



24 – Chugiak



10 – Copper River Census Area (3 communities)



3 – Cordova



3 – Craig



10 – Delta Junction



6 – Denali Borough (2 communities)



6 – Dillingham



7 – Dillingham Census Area (4 communities)



11 – Dutch Harbor



85 – Eagle River



3 – Ester



252 – Fairbanks



4 – Fairbanks North Star Borough



2 – Fritz Creek



2 – Girdwood



106 – Greater Palmer Area



161 – Greater Wasilla Area



7 – Haines



2 – Healy



64 – Homer



18 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (3 communities)



6 – Hooper Bay



8 – Houston/Big Lake Area



141 – Juneau



28 – Kenai



8 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (3 communities)



27 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (3 communities)



63 – Ketchikan



32 – Kodiak



7 – Kodiak Island Borough (3 communities)



6 – Kotzebue



76 – Kusilvak Census Area (7 communities)



6 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



3 – Metlakatla



2 – Nikiski



5 – Nome



4 – Nome Census Area (4 communities)

54 – North Pole



10 – North Slope Borough (6 communities)



11 – Northwest Arctic Borough



2 – Petersburg



6 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2 communities)



14 – Seward



22 – Sitka



2 – Skagway



35 – Soldotna



9 – Sterling



2 – Sutton-Alpine



8 – Tok



6 – Unalaska



29 – Utqiaġvik



5 – Valdez



8 – Willow



4 – Wrangell



13 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6 communities)



25 – Location under investigation



1,027 nonresident cases were identified in:

84 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



1 – Bethel Census Area: purpose under investigation



54 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined: 1 purpose seafood, 53 purpose under investigation

3 – Copper River Census Area: purpose tourism



1 – Cordova: purpose under investigation

58 – Denali Borough: 46 purpose tourism, 12 purpose under investigation



4 – Dillingham: 1 purpose seafood, 1 purpose under investigation

3 – Eagle River: purpose under investigation

51 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



1 – Haines: purpose under investigation

24 – Homer: purpose under investigation

31 – Juneau: purpose under investigation



8 – Kenai: 5 purpose tourism, 3 purpose under investigation

2 – Kenai Peninsula North: purpose under investigation

14 – Ketchikan: purpose under investigation



1 – Palmer: purpose under investigation



1 – Prince of Wales-Hyder: purpose under investigation

15 – Prudhoe Bay: 10 purpose North Slope oil, 5 purpose under investigation

12 – Seward: 4 purpose tourism, 8 purpose under investigation

8 – Sitka: purpose under investigation



11 – Skagway: 10 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation



11 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

2 – Tok: purpose under investigation

6 – Unalaska: 3 purpose seafood, 3 purpose under investigation

1 – Utqiaġvik: purpose under investigation

2 – Valdez: purpose under investigation

10 – Wasilla: purpose under investigation

1 – Wrangell: purpose under investigation

1 – Yukon Koyukuk Census Area: purpose under investigation



586 – At sea: purpose tourism



20 – Location and purpose under investigation

36 resident cases were subtracted and 67 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 261,987 and the total number of nonresident cases to 12,812.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

71.7% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

29.1% of all Alaskans 5 and older have received a first booster dose. (This is an approximate measure of the proportion of the population that is up to date on COVID-19 vaccination.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans ages 5 and older who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau Region: 45.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 43.2%

Y-K Delta Region: 35.7%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 32.4%

Anchorage Region: 32.3%

Southwest Region: 31.0%

Northwest Region: 30.9%

Other Interior Region: 29.0%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 24.3%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.9%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 17.3%

(Note: COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov. Vaccination rate data for Alaskans younger than 5 years old is not yet available.)

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,252 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 87 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. None of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 7.1%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 361.23. For boroughs and census areas: 9 areas are at >400 cases, 13 areas are at 200-399 cases, 4 areas are at 100-199 cases, 2 areas are at 50-99 cases and no areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



