Aborted 911 Call Results in Arrest of Wasilla Man with $15,000 Arrest Warrant

Alaska Native News Aug 2, 2018.

A 911 hang-up call from a residence on North Pioneer Peak Drive on Wednesday night led troopers to a suspect with a $15,000 arrest warrant when they responded to the aborted call, troopers reported.

Troopers received a 911 call from that location at 9:30 pm on Wednesday night, but the caller hung up before the nature of the call could be ascertained. As a result, troopers responded to the address, where they made contact with 28-year-old Wasilla resident Wesley Stockman.

The preliminary investigation at the scene would uncover that Stockman was the subject of an outstanding $$15,000 arrest warrant on charges of Theft II x3, Forgery II x2, and Fraudulent Use of an Access Device.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and transported him to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with his bail set at $15,000 cash.