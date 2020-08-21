Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: August 19, 2020

DHSS Thursday announced 79 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 76 are residents in 17 communities: Anchorage (37), Fairbanks (14), Wasilla (7), Bethel Census Area (2), Kenai (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Utqiaġvik (2) and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Dillingham, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Nome, North Pole, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Willow and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Three nonresident cases were reported in:
Nine duplicate resident cases have been removed from the dashboard bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 4,438 and the total number of nonresident cases to 809.
Of the 76 Alaska residents, 41 are male, 34 are female and one is unknown. Four are under the age of 10; six are aged 10-19; 22 are aged 20-29; 14 are aged 30-39; six are aged 40-49; 12 are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and four are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 184 hospitalizations and 29 deaths with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported Wednesday. There are currently 45 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 11 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 56 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,316.
A total of 310,849 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.94%.
Note: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 18 that posted at noon Thursday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov