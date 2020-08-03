Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary August 2nd

DHSS Sunday announced 159 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 145 are residents in 19 communities: Anchorage (99), Wasilla (7), Eagle River (6) Palmer (6), Chugiak (5), Fairbanks (3), Northwest Arctic Borough (3), Wrangell (3), Cordova (2), Homer (2) and one each in Bethel, Craig, Juneau, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince of Wales-Hydaburg Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Valdez, and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census area
14 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Municipality of Anchorage: 1 still under investigation
Kodiak Island Borough: 3 still under investigation
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 still under investigation
Still under investigation: 9 in still under investigation
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,280 and the total number of nonresident cases to 704.
Of the 145 Alaska residents, 64 are male and 81 are female. Ten are under the age of 10; 19 are aged 10-19; 29 are aged 20-29; 25 are aged 30-39; 21 are aged 40-49; 20 are aged 50-59; 15 are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 134 hospitalizations and 24 deaths with 1 new hospitalization and no new deaths reported Saturday.
There are currently 27 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional 12 patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 932.
A total of 243,090 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.48%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1 that posted at noon Sunday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
