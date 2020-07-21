Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 20th

DHSS today announced 141 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 75 are residents in 13 communities: Anchorage (49), Fairbanks (7), Wasilla (5), Chugiak (3), City of Kenai (2), Palmer (2), and one each in Homer, Juneau, Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Denali Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Seward and Sterling. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 1,949.
66 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Additionally, three nonresident cases were determined to be previously reported and removed from the count bringing the total number to 466.
Of the 75 Alaska residents, 35 are male and 40 are female. Four are under the age of 10; four are aged 10-19; 17 are aged 20-29; 19 are aged 30-39; nine are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; nine are aged 60-69; five are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 100 hospitalizations and 18 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases remain at 712 with no new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 175,586 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.5%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 19 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.