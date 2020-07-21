Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 21

- Home
Two nonresident cases prior to July 20 (in Anchorage) have been confirmed and added, bringing the total number of nonresident cases to 484 and the total number of new people with COVID-19 to 111.
DHSS today announced 111 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 92 are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (64), Fairbanks (5), Wasilla (5), Soldotna (3), Homer (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, North Slope Borough, Palmer, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Sutton and Valdez-Cordova Census Area. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,041.
17 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Two nonresident cases from days prior to July 20 (in Anchorage) have been confirmed and added, bringing the total number of nonresident cases to 484.
Of the 92 Alaska residents, 39 are male and 53 are female. Thirteen are under the age of 10; 11 are aged 10-19; 28 are aged 20-29; 14 are aged 30-39; 10 are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 105 hospitalizations and 18 deaths with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases now total 737 with 25 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 178,626 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.3%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 20 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.
