Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 26th

DHSS today announced 231 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 186 are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (154), Fairbanks (9), Eagle River (3), Juneau (2), North Pole (2), Palmer (2), Wrangell (2), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (2) and one each in Chugiak, Homer, Houston, Ketchikan, Price of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sitka, Wasilla, Unalaska, the Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
45 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Kenai Peninsula Borough (Seward): 34 seafood industry
Fairbanks North Star Borough (Fairbanks): 1 visitor and 2 unknown
Ketchikan Gateway Borough (Ketchikan): 1 unknown
Unknown: 7 unknown
Three additional nonresident cases were added from previous date. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,524 and the total number of nonresident cases to 578.
Of the 186 Alaska residents, 72 are male and 114 are female. Nine are under the age of 10; 12 are aged 10-19; 33 are aged 20-29; 36 are aged 30-39; 30 are aged 40-49; 35 are aged 50-59; 20 are aged 60-69; 10 are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 115 hospitalizations and 20 deaths with no new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 35 patients diagnosed with COVID who are hospitalized and an additional eight patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 43 current COVID-related hospitalizations.
COVID patients no longer requiring isolation (recovered cases) now total 817. A total of 207,264 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.91%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 25 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.