Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Nov. 11, 2020

DHSS today announced four new deaths and 493 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 486 are residents in: Anchorage (215), Wasilla (46), Bethel Census Area (27), Soldotna (27), Kenai (21), Bethel (20), Palmer (18), Eagle River (13), Delta Junction (12), Juneau (12), UtqiaÄ¡vik (11), Fairbanks (7), North Pole (6), Dillingham Census Area (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (5), Kodiak (5), Nikiski (5), Big Lake (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (3), Kotzebue (3), North Slope Borough (3), Sitka (3), Sterling (3), Seward (2) and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Chugiak, Girdwood, Healy, Kusilvak Census Area, Metlakatla, Nome, Unalaska, Valdez, Willow
Seven new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Nine resident cases were added and three nonresident cased were removed from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 20,207 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,124.
ALERT LEVELS The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 59.06 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are in high alert status.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES Of the 486 Alaska residents, 235 are male, 250 are female and one is unknown. 39 are under the age of 10; 55 are aged 10-19; 93 are aged 20-29; 102 are aged 30-39; 72 are aged 40-49; 55 are aged 50-59; 41 are aged 60-69; 17 are aged 70-79 and twelve are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS There have been a total of 513 hospitalizations and 96 deaths, with 18 new hospitalizations and four new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Recent deaths:
In addition, one death was reported following death certificate review:
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,511.
There are currently 108 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 16 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 124 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 10.7%.
TESTING A total of 834,590 tests have been conducted, with 22,759 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.45%.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaskaâ€™s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 10 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.