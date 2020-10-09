Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Oct. 8, 2020

DHSS today announced one death and 129 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 123 are residents in 23 communities: Anchorage (52), Fairbanks (15), Bethel Census Area (12), Eagle River (6), North Pole (6), Palmer (5), Kenai (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Wasilla (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Kodiak (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Yukon Koyukuk Census Area (2) and one each in Cordova, Juneau, Ketchikan, Nome, Nome Census Area, North Slope Borough, Seward, Sterling, Valdez and Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
Six new nonresident cases, all with purposes still under investigation, were identified in Wasilla (3), Anchorage (1) and two locations still under investigation.
Four resident and two nonresident cases have been added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 9,005 and the total number of nonresident cases to 991. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 123 Alaska residents, 60 are male and 63 are female. Twelve are under the age of 10; 15 are aged 10-19; 25 are aged 20-29; 25 are aged 30-39; 19 are aged 40-49; nine are aged 50-59; 12 are aged 60-69, five are aged 70-79, and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 314 hospitalizations and 60 deaths, with one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a female in her 70s from Anchorage. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and family.
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 5,048.
There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 14 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 46 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 491,171 tests have been conducted, with 9,987 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.53%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on October 7 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.