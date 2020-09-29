Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 28, 2020

DHSS today announced 117 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 115 are residents in 16 communities: Anchorage (77), Fairbanks (12), Bethel (3), Chugiak (3), Eagle River (3), North Pole (3), Juneau (2), Nome Census Area (2), Sitka (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Denali Borough, Girdwood, Hooper Bay, Kotzebue, Meadow Lakes and Utqiaġvik.
Two new nonresident cases were reported in Anchorage with one purpose still under investigation and one ‘other industry’ purpose.
One resident case has been added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 7,597 and the total number of nonresident cases to 952. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 115 Alaska residents, 55 are male and 60 are female. Ten are under the age of 10; nine are aged 10-19; 28 are aged 20-29; 23 are aged 30-39; 12 are aged 40-49; 18 are aged 50-59; 13 are aged 60-69; one is aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 286 hospitalizations and 56 deaths, with no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 3,393.
There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 17 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 49 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Please note: the hospital dashboard on the data hub is temporarily not displaying current information, however current data can be accessed through Tables 6 and 6b in the Summary Tables spreadsheet. See the September 23 case count summary for an explanation of changes being made to the hospital dashboard.
A total of 444,791 tests have been conducted, with 9,274 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.93%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on September 27 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.
