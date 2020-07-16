Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary, Wednesday, July 15th

DHSS today announced 57 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 53 are residents in 12 communities: Anchorage (31), Fairbanks (6), Eagle River (3), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (3), Ketchikan (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), Wasilla (2), Juneau (1), Kodiak Island Borough (1), Kusilvak Census Area (1) and Willow (1).
4 new nonresidents were also identified in:
One case previously reported as a resident of Anchorage has been corrected to a nonresident visitor case. This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 1,631 and the total number of nonresident cases to 325.
Of the 53 Alaska residents, 24 are male and 29 are female. Seven are aged 10-19; 18 are aged 20-29; 10 are aged 30-39; seven are aged 40-49; five are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69; one is aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 96 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with four new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. See the new “Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Hospitalization Date” chart on the data dashboard for a timeline that shows when people were hospitalized.
Recovered cases now total 669 with 27 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 156,093 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.6%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 14 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.