Alaska COVID-19 Count July 8th

CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Wednesday, July 8, 2020
DHSS today announced 49 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 40 are residents in 12 communities: Anchorage (17), City of Kenai (6), North Pole (3), Palmer (3), Soldotna (3), Fairbanks (2), Chugiak (1), Cordova (1), Unalaska (1), Eagle River (1), Kusilvak Census Area (1) and Northwest Arctic Borough (1). The total number of Alaska cases is now 1,226. Two cases previously identified as nonresidents have been corrected to Alaska residents.
Nine new nonresidents were also identified in:
• Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs: 2 seafood industry
• Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 visitor and 1 unknown industry
• Juneau City & Borough: 1 unknown industry
• Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1 seafood industry
• Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 seafood industry
• Municipality of Anchorage: 1 visitor and 1 other industry
The total number of nonresident cases is now 248.
Of the 40 Alaska residents, 19 are male and 21 are female. Two are under the age of 10; eight are aged 10-19; 16 are aged 20-29; four are aged 30-39; six are aged 40-49; one is aged 60-69; two are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 79 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases now total 563 with three new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 133,401 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.06%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 7 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
More information at coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com
