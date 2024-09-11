Alaska DMV Announces Upgraded Security for Driver’s License and ID Cards





(Anchorage, AK) – The Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles is excited to announce that Alaska residents will be the first in the United States to use translucent polycarbonate driver’s license and identification cards, a new generation of laser-engraved card technology for enhanced security protection.

These upgraded cards, which will be available in late Fall of 2024, will continue providing residents with the highest level of credential security and counterfeit protection through driver’s licenses and ID cards made from 100% polycarbonate, which cannot be physically altered without visibly damaging the card.

“Alaska is proud to be leading the nation in rolling out the most secure driver’s license and ID cards. This advancement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing security and protecting our residents from fraud,” said Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Paula Vrana.

These cards are being offered to Alaskans at no additional cost at renewal, to ensure that everyone can have the upgraded security. Alaskans who wish to obtain an updated card prior to their expiration may do so by paying the standard $15.00 duplicate fee.

The new Alaska driver’s license and identification cards will include a range of advanced security features designed to make them both highly secure and difficult to counterfeit. Among these are a translucent corner of the credential as well as semi-translucent windows that allow clear visibility into the cards structure. The upgraded cards also contain Window Lock technology, which creates a negative secondary portrait that appears as a clear image when held up to light. The Window Lock technology is a sophisticated laser ablation personalization process displaying the secondary photo on a metallic material which is integrated into a transparent window. Additionally, the cards will incorporate updated ultraviolet (UV) ink on both the front and back, further complicating attempts at counterfeiting. Together with other design elements like custom colors and personalized patterns, these enhancements not only make the credentials easy to verify but also significantly increase fraud prevention, ensuring that individuals’ identities are better protected, and public safety is enhanced.



