Alaska Faces Youth Mental Health Crisis as Sole Recovery Center Closes





JUNEAU – Alaska lawmakers are raising urgent concerns following the announcement that Providence will close the state’s only sub-acute short-term residential Crisis Recovery Center for youth. The center provides critical care for children between the ages of 12 and 17 who are experiencing suicidal crises and cannot safely remain at home.

“This facility is the only place in the state where children experiencing suicidal ideation can receive short-term residential care,” said Representative Genevieve Mina (D-Anchorage). “When this center closes, these children will end up in emergency rooms or spend months away from family at long-term residential facilities. They could also end up in juvenile detention or homeless. The scariest part is that some of them may die. That is what is at stake.”

​The closure of Alaska’s only short-term residential Crisis Recovery Center (CRC) for youth is attributed to a sudden loss of critical funding. Providence Alaska, the operator of the facility, announced that a $1.2 million annual grant was abruptly canceled by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This unexpected funding cut has rendered the program unsustainable, projecting losses exceeding $2 million annually. The CRC, which has been primarily funded by state and federal grants along with Medicaid reimbursements, will cease operations on May 16, 2025.

The facility has been a critical resource, serving between 400 to 450 patients annually, providing short-term residential care for adolescents experiencing acute mental health crises. Its closure leaves a significant gap in Alaska’s mental health care services, particularly concerning given the state’s high youth suicide rates.

“This center has served children from across the state, including from communities like Valdez, Kodiak, and the Mat-Su,” Rep. Mina said. “Families are speaking out because this center helped stabilize their children. Without it, our system is even more overwhelmed, and lives will be lost.”

“It is unacceptable that Alaska, the state with the highest youth suicide rate in the country, is about to lose its only short-term care facility for children experiencing suicidal ideation,” said Representative Zack Fields (D-Anchorage). “This should never have happened, and it cannot continue. Every child deserves access to the care they need, when they need it.”

Lawmakers noted that the House-passed budget includes increased funding for behavioral health. They emphasized the importance of building on that investment to create a stronger and more resilient system of care.

“I love that we came together in the House to support kids’ education,” said Rep. Mina. “Now we must come together to support saving their lives.”

