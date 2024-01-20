AMHS Summer Ferry Schedule Now Available For Bookings

(JUNEAU, Alaska)—The AMHS 2024 Summer Schedule is now available for reservations.
“We’re pleased to announce the release of the 2024 summer schedule. Our focus remains on restoring service and reinvesting in the AMHS system and our hardworking employees,” shared Ryan Anderson, Commissioner at DOT&PF. “Thank you for your feedback and ongoing support.”
The summer schedule was designed to accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. The department will also contract supplemental service if needed to cover service disruptions.
To review the updated AMHS summer schedule check here: https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/schedules.shtml
To make reservations for travel on AMHS please call (800) 642-0066 or visit: https://bookamhs.alaska.gov/book/sailing-search/journeySearch/
For additional information about the Alaska Marine Highway System, please visit http://ferryalaska.com
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
