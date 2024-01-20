AMHS Summer Ferry Schedule Now Available For Bookings

(JUNEAU, Alaska)—The AMHS 2024 Summer Schedule is now available for reservations.

“We’re pleased to announce the release of the 2024 summer schedule. Our focus remains on restoring service and reinvesting in the AMHS system and our hardworking employees,” shared Ryan Anderson, Commissioner at DOT&PF. “Thank you for your feedback and ongoing support.”

The summer schedule was designed to accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. The department will also contract supplemental service if needed to cover service disruptions.