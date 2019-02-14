Anchorage Detectives Seek Person of Interest in Steven John Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News Feb 14, 2019.

APD detectives have developed a person of interest in the January homicide of Steven John and are asking the public’s assistance in locating him in order that detectives may gleen information about the crime from him.

Police are seeking 24-year-old Timothy Wood in order to interview him in connection with the death of Joh, who was discovered deceased in an apartment on the 600-block of West 34th Avenue on January 29th.

When found, detectives say John had been dead for several days. Investigators spoke with several persons in connection to the suspicious death. The SME office determined on February 1st that John’s death was a direct result of trauma to the body and the suspicious death was reclassified as a homicide.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Timothy Wood, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 311.





