Anchorage Driver Charged with DUI after Running over Female Juvenile on Government Hill Sunday

Alaska Native News on Aug 17, 2020.

An Anchorage driver has currently been charged with DUI following an accident on Government Hill that sent a young girl to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she and another child were hit by that driver on Sunday night APD reports.

Anchorage police were called to the intersection of Hollywood Drive and East Loop Road at 6:30 pm on Sunday night as the result of a vehicle/pedestrian collision and opened an investigation.

The investigation revealed that the driver of an SUV, identified as 65-year-old Roger Wassillie, was driving on Hollywood, he turned left onto East Loop without yielding to pedestrians crossing and ran into a juvenile male and female. The male was uninjured by the impact, but the female was run over by the vehicle sustaining serious life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital.

Wassillie remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. But, after Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was found to have been operating under the influence and so was charged with DUI.

The investigation is continuing and further charges may be forthcoming.





