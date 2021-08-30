Anchorage Drug Dealer Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison





ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess to 15 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised released for selling more than 500 grams or approximately 5,000 doses of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Dorian Topps, 28, pleaded guilty in October 2020 to five counts of trafficking a controlled substance. Topps was involved in selling large amounts of methamphetamine to an undercover agent on five separate occasions, between October 2019 and January 2020. On three of the occasions, Topps personally completed the sale with the agent and on two other occasions, he provided other individuals with the methamphetamine to sell to the undercover agent.

In 2016 Topps was convicted and sentenced to four years in federal prison on a drug trafficking charge. He was still on federal supervised release for that conviction when he sold the methamphetamine to the undercover agent.

Topps’ accomplices, Isaiah Cross, 28, and Kevin Glover, 38, each pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking a controlled substance. In separate hearings Cross was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release and Glover was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.

“The trail of destruction caused by the distribution of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs is devastating in our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson, District of Alaska. “These sentences demonstrate that the Department of Justice will use every weapon in its arsenal to stop methamphetamine from reaching our neighborhoods and harming our citizens.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the Alaska State Troopers and the Anchorage Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison O’ Leary prosecuted the case.

Source:

U.S. Attorney’s Office



