Anchorage Man Guilty on All Drug and Firearm Charges





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man yesterday on three felony counts, including one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and two firearm related charges, following a trial spanning a week and a half.

The charges included one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Charles Rashid Malik Lee, aka “Cheese”, 41, had been under investigation by federal authorities. The FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant on Lee’s residence and vehicle in Anchorage, Alaska, on Oct. 12, 2021.

Agents made contact with Lee inside the residence and discovered a total of over 150 grams of methamphetamine, over 100 grams of heroin and over 90 grams of cocaine. According to evidence presented at trial, these controlled substances had a total street value of over $54,000. Agents also found tools commonly used by drug traffickers, including digital scales, branded baggies and two loaded handguns, among other findings. It was later determined that one of the digital scales had Lee’s fingerprint on it. Agents also discovered over $165,000 in cash that was hidden in multiple locations around the residence, including a crawl space.

Lee was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021.

Senior U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess, who presided over the trial, scheduled sentencing for a later date. Lee faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years. He will be held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending sentence.

“Charles Lee’s conviction is yet another step in our joint effort with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to make Alaskan communities safer for everyone,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska. “Our office and partners are committed to using our resources to hold individuals accountable for the destruction their actions have on our communities.”

“Those responsible for trafficking dangerous drugs into our communities, threatening the health and safety of Alaskans in the process, will continue to face justice in this District,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Unyielding in our pursuit, stopping the flow of deadly drugs into our communities continues to be a priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners.”

The FBI’s Anchorage Field Office and the DEA investigated the case.



