Anchorage Man with $20,000 Warrant Chased Down on Glenn Highway

An Anchorage man with a $20,000 arrest warrant was apprehended after a car and foot chase along the Glenn Highway on Monday evening and jailed on the warrant and additional charges troopers revealed on Tuesday.
While on traffic enforcement along the Parks Highway east of the Seward Meridian near Wasilla when the officer observed a blue sedan traveling at 80 mph in the 65 mph zone.
The trooper activated his lights and siren which the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Ger La Chang, ignored. A chase ensued southbound on the Glenn Highway. Troopers ahead of the chase laid down spike strips in an effort to bring DChang to a stop.
Chang managed to avoid the strips by driving into the ditch, but once stuck, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. After a short chase, he was taken into custody.
Chang was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on the $20,000 APD warrant, as well as Eluding I, Misconduct Involving Weapons I, and Driving while License Revoked charges.