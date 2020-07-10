APD Opens Homicide Investigation in Cheechako Street Death Thursday Night

Alaska Native News on Jul 10, 2020.

APD Patrol officers responded to a disturbance call with a deceased person at 9:49 pm on Thursday night and upon arrival, they located that victim laying in a residential parking lot in the 3100-block of Cheechako Street.

The victim, whose identity was not divulged, was declared deceased at the scene.

The victim showed signs of trauma to the body, and investigators, who are investigating the case as a homicide, are working to identify the circumstances leading up to her death.

Investigators were in the area for an extended period Thursday night and Friday morning.

APD asks that “If anyone was in the area of the 3100-block of Cheechako Street tonight and has information about this case, including surveillance video, please contact non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To leave an anonymous tip, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.”

The identity of the victim will be revealed once next of kin notification is made, police said.





