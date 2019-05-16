APD Releases Identity of Man Run over in Fatal May 8th Benson Incident

Alaska Native News May 16, 2019.

Anchorage police have released the identity of the man killed in the fatal pedestrian vs vehicle collision that occurred on the 300-block of Benson Avenue on May 8th.

According to APD, the man has been identified as 36-year-old Dwayne Nelson. Details in the case revealed that at approximately 1 am, Nelson had walked out into the road on Benson between Denali and A Street and fell.

After Nelson had fallen, “A pedestrian pushing a cart on the sidewalk, stopped, placed a light colored blanket over the victim and continued walking,” APD said.

The victim lay on the roadway for over an hour as vehicles drove past and pedestrians transited the area.

Then, at 2:32 am, APD received a call reporting the man in the roadway. When they arrived at the scene, Nelson was found deceased, having been run over. No witnesses came forward to provide information in the case.

After an investigation into the incident, the vehicle that ran over Nelson, a 1994 Subaru station wagon, was located. The driver was interviewed and released.

No charges have been filed in the case.





