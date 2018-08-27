APD Seeks Additional Information on Saturday’s Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News Aug 27, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department reports that no arrests have been made in the homicide investigation that resulted in the shooting death of the victim, identified as 37-year-old Kevin Napier on the 3500 block of W. 88th Ave. on Saturday.

According to homicide detectives, Napier was shot in the upper body and died as a result of that injury.

It was at 2:30 AM on Saturday morning that a call when into the department reporting a disturbance at that location. Patrol officers responded and searched the area before zeroing in on the apartment building where the incident was reported. Upon entering the apartment they found Napier dead from his wound, and subsequently detained several people for questioning, APD said. They also stated that “They are still looking for additional people to speak with who have information about this investigation.”







They are asking anyone with information, including surveillance video, to please come forward and call 911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.