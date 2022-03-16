APD Takes Johnny Johnson, Person of interest into Custody Early Wednesday Morning





The Anchorage Police Department says that after an attempted getaway and foot chase, they apprehended 38-year-old Johnny Johnson, a person of interest in the death of 69-year-old Alan Wagers, who died in the hospital from an incident that occurred on Cottonwood Street on January 18th.

At half-past midnight on Wednesday morning, patrol officers spotted a Chevy Silverado on West 27th and Spenard Road and recognized it as a vehicle that had eluded them a few nights prior, APD said in its report. Officers followed the truck as it pulled into a parking lot and moved in to attempt to block it in. But, as they did so, the driver put the truck into reverse and attempted to accelerate away, backing over a snow berm and into a patrol vehicle. Johnson continued to drive in reverse in the lot until he “high-centered” on a snowbank.

With his vehicle now immobile, Johnson jumped out of the truck and fled on foot. But, within minutes he was chased down and taken into custody behind a building nearby at 12:45 am.

Upon capture, he would be identified as Johnny Johnson and found to have an outstanding felony warrant for Assault I, Assault III, Assault IV, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. As a result of the incident, he was further charged with Eluding, Criminal Mischief, and Assault III.

It was also found at that time that Johnson was a person of interest in the death of Wagers. Wagers was found with significant injuries from an assault on January 18th on the 2600-block of Cottonwood Street after officers responded to an assault call at that address.

Wagers lingered in the hospital until February 27th at which time he succumbed to his injuries.

As yet, Johnson has not been charged in the death of Wagers.





