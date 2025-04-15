Arctic Innovation Competition finals and awards set for April 19

The University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management will host the annual Arctic Innovation Competition finals and award ceremony at the 8 Star Events Center in Fairbanks on Saturday, April 19, from 1-5 p.m.

Attendees can win door prizes from The Lodge at Black Rapids, North Pole Coffee Roasting Co. and more. There will be hors d’oeuvres and a chance to mingle with the competitors.

The competition, presented by Usibelli Coal Mine, received almost 150 submissions from locations around Alaska and the U.S. Innovators submit ideas for inventions, apps, companies and services, which are judged by local engineers and business experts. Over $45,000 will be awarded in cash prizes and scholarships, including awards from Alaska 529.

AIC is open to competitors of all ages. Individuals can gain exposure for new business ventures, practice pitching to audiences and strengthen ideas through feedback from industry professionals. Competitors are divided into three divisions: Main (18 years and above), Junior (13-17) and Cub (12 and under). Kinross Alaska sponsors the youth divisions.

This competition ties into UAF CBSM’s mission to benefit the communities within Alaska and the Arctic through innovation in teaching, discovery and service. In addition to presenting sponsor Usibelli Coal Mine, this year’s competition is supported by youth divisions sponsor Kinross Alaska, GCI, new sponsors Bettisworth North and Vicinity, and longtime founding sponsors Design Alaska and Northrim Bank.

The public is invited to participate through fan favorite voting, which takes place online from 8 a.m. Saturday, April 12, through noon Friday, April 18. Vote once for your favorite idea in each division. The winner in each division will win a Chris Marok Allstate fan favorite Lego trophy and cash award of $100.

For questions about the competition, contact AIC staff at 907-474-6518 or uaf-aic@alaska.edu.



