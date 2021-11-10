As Pelosi Urges Probes of Gosar’s AOC Murder Video, Calls Mount for Congressman’s Ouster

As U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday urged investigations into Rep. Paul Gosar’s tweeting of an animated video that depicts him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading gender justice group issued a call for the Arizona Republican’s ouster from Congress, and from Twitter.

“We’re calling on Speaker Pelosi to begin removal proceedings against Gosar from Congress without delay.”

As Common Dreams reported earlier Tuesday, Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) were among those who condemned Gosar after he tweeted an anime video based on the opening credits of the popular Japanese series “Attack on Titan” showing him slaying a giant with the face of Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and swinging swords at President Joe Biden.

“In any other workplace, a person would be fired immediately for sharing content threatening violence and murdering a coworker. There should be no difference in Congress,” said Bridget Todd, communications director at the gender justice group UltraViolet, in a statement Tuesday.