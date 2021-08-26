AST Seeks Soldotna Suspect who Eluded them Wednesday Morning







Alaska State Troopers are asking the public to assist in locating a 43-year-old Soldotna man on charges that include DWLS and Eluding after an incident on Wednesday morning according to the dispatch report.

At just after midnight on Wednesday morning, a K9 team with AST attempted to pull over 43-year-old Dominic Allen of Soldotna on Gaswell Road and Gaede Road in Soldotna. Allen ignored the troopers and turned his gold 2008 Toyota Corolla into a narrow driveway and jumped from the vehicle.

Several AST units, along with Kenai and Soldotna police, responded to the scene, a perimeter was set up, and the K9 unit began tracking. The K9 unit was unsuccessful in locating Allen however.

Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight in the abandoned vehicle which the K9 unit indicated was controlled substances.

The vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.

An arrest warrant was requested for eluding and DWLS.





