1915, 30, Alaska, august, cape, copper, history, mariposa, ore, prince william sound, rescue, sinking, ss edith, st elias, tacoma This Day in Alaska History-August 30th, 1915 added by Alaska Native News on Aug 30, 2026View all posts by Alaska Native News → See also This Day in Alaska History-August 28th, 1903 Related Posts:This Day in Alaska History-April 9th, 1915This Day in Alaska History-August 20th, 1915APD Arrests Two in Connection with December 30th…This Day in Alaska History-March 2nd, 1915This Day in Alaska History-May 21st, 1915This Day in Alaska History-December 8th, 1915This Day in Alaska History-November 29th, 1915This Day in Alaska History-November 23rd, 1915