





On November 23rd 1916, it was announced that Petersburg man, Ed Krause, Alaska’s first serial killer, had been captured in Seattle after he had fled Alaska when his deeds were uncovered.

Krouse preyed on unattached men in Southeast Alaska for three years before being identified as the prime suspect, and a warrant was issued.

It was found that Krauss was an alias, as his real name was Slompky. He was an Army deserter who had stolen the payroll before disappearing from Wrangell, where he had been stationed in 19o2.

After murdering the men and hiding their bodies, he would forge documents to steal their money, real estate holdings, and identities. He was linked to the disappearance of at least eight to 10 men.

His murderous deeds would come to an end after he kidnapped and murdered a romantic rival named William Christy in Juneau.

After he fled to Seattle on a steamer after the murder, he was recognized by another passenger aboard who had seen his wanted poster.

Detectives in Seattle were alerted that he was aboard the steamer, and he was arrested upon his arrival in that city.

After he was arrested, he was returned to Alaska where he was convicted in the spring of 1917 of murder, kidnapping, robbery, and forgery. He was sentenced to hang.

Two days before his scheduled execution, he sawed through the bars of the Juneau jail in 1917 and escaped.

Three short days after his escape He was shot and killed on Admiralty Island by homesteader Arvid Fransen, for the $1000 reward that had been placed on his head.