California Felon Sentenced for Felon in Possession of Firearm after Penland Parkway Shootout

Alaska Native News Nov 29, 2018.

A 27-year-old California woman who fled the state after being arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm during a Northway Mall incident in late January then released was sentenced on federal charges in that state on Wednesday, the Department of Justice divulged on Thursday.

Jessica Payge Malcolm of California was one of the persons arrested after APD responded to the Northway Mall in the parking lot of Shockwave Trampoline Parks on January 27th of this year.

Anchorage police responded to that location after receiving reports of shot-fired in the 3101 Penland Parkway area at approximately 12:30 pm that day. When the patrol officers arrived at the scene, three suspects, which included Malcolm, fled the scene in an SUV. Police gave chase and the suspects crashed their SUV near Rodeo Place. The suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot towards Bragaw, but were apprehended and taken into custody in a parking lot near the post office.







No one was injured in the gunfire that had erupted at that Northway Mall location although multiple vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

Malcolm was charged with weapons misconduct for being a felon in possession of a firearm after officers contacted her and found she was “in possession of a Glock .45 caliber pistol with an extended 30 round magazine, located in her waistband,” APD said at that time.

After arraignment on the weapons charge, Malcolm who had been in the state for about two weeks from the state of California made bail and was released. A short time after her release, Malcolm fled the state and returned to California. When she failed to appear in court on the charges, her case was turned over to federal prosecution.

ATF took up the investigation and picked up Malcolm, who already had five felony convictions in the state of California that included burglary, forgery, and fraud-related offenses.

Malcolm was sentenced on Wednesday by Senior U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline to 18 months in Federal Prison with three years of supervised release following completion of her sentence.