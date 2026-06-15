Nathaniel Donavan Reide Smith Sentenced to Serve Fifty-Five Years on Six Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor







(Anchorage, AK) – On June 10, 2026, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack R. McKenna sentenced 29-year-old Nathaniel Donavan Reide Smith on multiple counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

In 2019, family members reported that Smith sexually abused them between 2013 and 2016 when they were young children. On Dec. 12, 2025, an Anchorage Jury returned verdicts convicting Smith of five counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Anchorage Superior Court Judge McKenna presided over the trial and sentenced Smith to serve a total of fifty-five years of active jail time. After serving his sentence, Smith will be on probation for fifteen years and required to register as a sex offender for life.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Erin E. White of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Paralegal Tanna Severson and Law Office Assistant Olivia Stronach. The case was investigated by Detective Kevin McDonald from the Anchorage Police Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU), with assistance from Officer Kathleen Gambling from the Kodiak Police Department.