Canada Reopens Land Border to Vaccinated US Citizens







Canada Monday reopened its land border with the United States to vaccinated citizens for non-essential travel, the first time U.S. citizens could do so since March of 2020.

Under the plan, along with filling out an application, visitors must provide proof of full vaccination with a Canada health department-approved vaccine and a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. The application is available via a downloadable smartphone app.

The Associated Press reports while the Canada Border Services Agency won’t say how many people it’s expecting, a U.S. company that offers same-day COVID-19 testing says it has seen the number of procedures it performs more than triple in recent weeks.

Video from various border crossings in New York and Washington states showed cars lining up to cross into Canada Monday. Businesses on both sides of the border believe increased traffic will boost commerce.

The move follows Canada’s decision last month to drop a two-week quarantine requirement for its citizens when they return home from the U.S.

Source: VOA





