CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Friday, March 12, 2021







DHSS today announced one new resident death and 113 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 112 were residents in: Anchorage (38), Wasilla (38), Palmer (8), Delta Junction (6), Fairbanks (5), Chugiak (4), Big Lake (3), Eagle River (2), Kenai (2), and one each in Homer, Kodiak, Kusilvak Census Area, North Slope Borough, Soldotna, and Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.

One new nonresident case was identified yesterday in Anchorage with the purpose under investigation.

Five resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 57,784 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,481.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 17.4 cases per 100,000. Many regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and three regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39.74 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 27.52 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 26.25 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 21.21 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 15.7 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13.53 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6.54 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 5.62 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Southwest Region: 4.28 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 3.42 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 3.25 cases per 100,000

CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,278 hospitalizations and 302 deaths, with six new hospitalizations and one new death of an Alaska resident reported yesterday. The individual who died was an Anchorage male aged over 80 years old. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.







There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 36 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Two of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.3%.

TESTING – A total of 1,780,353 tests have been conducted, with 30,154 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.52%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 186,568 people who have received at least one dose and 128,069 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for a total of 315,414 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov.

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





