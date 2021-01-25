CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021







DHSS today announced 84 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 83 were residents in: Anchorage (45), Chugiak (6), Northwest Arctic Borough (6), Eagle River (4), Wasilla (4), Bethel (3), Fairbanks (3), North Pole (3), Sutton-Alpine (2) and one each in Bethel Census Area, Homer, Juneau, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Palmer and Soldotna.

One new nonresident case was identified yesterday in a location under investigation in the North Slope oil industry.

No adjustments were made to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures. The total number of Alaska resident cases is 51,693 and the total number of nonresident cases is 1,706.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 27.93 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 150.67 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 48.17 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 33.37 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 27.98 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 27.93 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 22.85 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 22.49 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 12.85 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 11.39 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 9.43 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.02 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 83 Alaska residents, 49 are male, 33 are female and one is unknown. Six are under the age of 10; eight are aged 10-19; 14 are aged 20-29; 23 are aged 30-39; 11 are aged 40-49; nine are aged 50-59; seven are aged 60-69; two are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,161 hospitalizations and 257 deaths, with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday.

There are currently 53 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 54 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5.8%.

TESTING – A total of 1,457,053 tests have been conducted, with 31,850 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.93%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 80,300 dose #1 and 17,837 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 98,137 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

CHANGES COMING TO DATA HUB – Watch for a new and improved layout of the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub which will bring users a cleaner layout and new dashboard elements. Visit the data hub for a preview at data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 24. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





