CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Monday, March 15, 2021







DHSS today announced 383 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 372 were residents in: Anchorage (103), Wasilla (80), Eagle River (24), Fairbanks (21), Delta Junction (18), Palmer (18), Bethel Census Area (17), Chugiak (15), Juneau (10), North Pole (9), Ketchikan (6), Soldotna (6), Homer (5), Kenai (5), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (5), Kodiak (4), Petersburg (4), Willow (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), UtqiaÄ¡vik (2) and one each in Anchor Point, Big Lake, Copper River Census Area, Cordova, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kotzebue, Kusilvak Census Area, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Nome and Seward.

Eleven new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: three with purposes under investigation

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: one in seafood industry, one with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation

Kenai: one with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: one in seafood industry

SE Fairbanks Census Area: one in mining industry

Wasilla: one in other industry

Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation

One resident case and two nonresident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 58,157 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,494.

ALERT LEVELS The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 17.63 cases per 100,000. Many regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38.34 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 29.72 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 26.13 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 17.15 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 16.34 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13.31 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7.39 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 6.07 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.78 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 4.74 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 4.54 cases per 100,000

CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS There have been a total of 1,279 resident hospitalizations and 302 resident deaths, with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported over the past three days.







There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and eight additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 40 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.2%.

TESTING A total of 1,800,033 tests have been conducted, with 35,288 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.24%.

VACCINATIONS Reported to date, there have been 194,776 people who have received at least one dose and 135,086 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for a total of 330,187 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaskaâ€™s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





