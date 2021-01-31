CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021







DHSS today announced 137 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 130 were residents in: Anchorage (41), Bethel Census Area (16), Fairbanks (12), Kusilvak Census Area (9), Bethel (8), Wasilla (6), Unalaska (4), Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Copper River (4), Douglas (3), Eagle River (2), Juneau (2), Kodiak (2), North Pole (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2) and one each in Chugiak, Homer, Ketchikan, Kodiak Island Borough, Kotzebue, Mat-Su Borough, Nikiski, Nome, Palmer, Seward, Sitka, Soldotna and Wrangell.

Seven new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Aleutians East Borough: one in seafood industry

Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation

Unalaska: two with purposes under investigation

Locations under investigation: three with purposes under investigation

Two resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 52,598 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,753.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 21.53 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. One region is at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 131.94 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 25.46 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 21.61 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 21.35 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 19.5 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 18.6 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 16.83 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 13.85 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8.93 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 4.54 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 4.3 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 130 Alaska residents, 66 are male, 60 are female and four are unknown. 17 are under the age of 10; 19 are aged 10-19; 33 are aged 20-29; 19 are aged 30-39; 10 are aged 40-49; 16 are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69 and six are aged 70-79.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,179 hospitalizations and 260 deaths, with no new hospitalization or deaths reported yesterday.

There are currently 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persona under investigation (PUI) for a total of 42 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4%.

TESTING – A total of 1,500,325 tests have been conducted, with 31,118 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.39%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 90,777 dose #1 and 24,495 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 115,273 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





