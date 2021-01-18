CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Sunday, January 17, 2021







DHSS today announced 271 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 265 were residents in: Anchorage (55), Bethel Census Area (43), Fairbanks (29), Unalaska (24), Kusilvak Census Area (19), Wasilla (18), Bethel (8), Palmer (8), North Pole (6), Utqiaġvik (6), Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula (5), Eagle River (5), Dillingham Census Area (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (4), Chugiak (3), Cordova (3), Kodiak (3), North Slope Borough (3), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3), Big Lake (2), Juneau (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Delta Junction, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Homer, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough – North, Kodiak Island Borough, Nome, Nome Census Area, Valdez, Valdez-Cordova Census Area/ Copper River, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

Six new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Locations under investigation: Three with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: One with purpose in the seafood industry and one with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: One with purpose under investigation

Fourteen resident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 50,296 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,642.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 36.71 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 136.28 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 69 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 42.08 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 41.03 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40.67 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 31.87 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 26.81 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19.58 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 14.67 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 8.96 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 7.82 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 265 Alaska residents, 136 are male, 124 are female, and five are unknown. 23 are under the age of 10; 47are aged 10-19; 49 are aged 20-29; 36 are aged 30-39; 43 are aged 40-49; 39 are aged 50-59; 21 are aged 60-69; five are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,130 hospitalizations and 228 deaths, with one new hospitalization and no new recent deaths reported yesterday.

There are currently 65 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 70 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eight of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 7%.

TESTING – A total of 1,404,756 tests have been conducted, with 34,217 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.52%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 43,992 dose #1 and 10,954 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 16. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





