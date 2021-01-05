CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021







DHSS today announced 206 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 203 were residents in: Anchorage (57), Fairbanks (32), Wasilla (27), Bethel (14), Bethel Census Area (13), North Pole (10), Palmer (8), North Slope Borough (5), Chugiak (3), Girdwood (3), Kenai (3), Ketchikan (3), Kodiak (3), Hooper Bay (2), Kotzebue (2), Seward (2), Sitka (2), Soldotna (2), Unalaska (2) and one each in Homer, Juneau, Kusilvak Census Area, Nikiski, Northwest Arctic Borough, Petersburg, Sterling, Tok, Utqiaġvik and Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon.

Three new nonresident cases were identified yesterday with locations and purposes still under investigation.

Nine resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 47,006 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,554.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 36.22 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 146.06 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.35 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 36.58 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 36.27 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 34.26 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 26.56 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 22.54 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 20.68 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 10.05 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 8.03 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 6.81 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 203 Alaska residents, 103 are male, 98 are female, and two are unknown. 11 are under the age of 10; 23 are aged 10-19; 54 are aged 20-29; 34 are aged 30-39; 28 are aged 40-49; 20 are aged 50-59; 24 are aged 60-69; seven are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,036 hospitalizations and 217 deaths, with 23 new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.

There are currently 83 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 10 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 93 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 9.3%.

TESTING – A total of 1,302,859 tests have been conducted, with 24,949 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.16%.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 18,266 dose #1 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

ALASKA PIONEER HOMES UPDATE – Since the last update on Dec. 29, the Anchorage Pioneer Home identified one new case of COVID-19 in a staff member. The Fairbanks Pioneer Home identified two new cases in staff members. No residents have tested positive at either home and the other four homes in Juneau, Ketchikan, Palmer and Sitka have no cases.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

