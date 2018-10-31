Coast Guard Air Station Jayhawk Crew Hoists Bear Mauling Victim from Afognak Island

Alaska Native News Oct 31, 2018.

The Coast Guard medevacs a hiker after he was mauled by a bear on Afognak Island, just north of Kodiak Island. Image USCG-Air Station Kodiak

A 31-year-old hiker was medevaced by the US Coast Guard from Afognak Island north of Kodiak on Friday after he was mauled by a bear in that remote area, the Coast Guard reports.

The hiking party contacted the Coast Guard District 17 command center in Juneau via sat phone after the man suffered multiple lacerations to his leg in the bruin attack.

Sector Anchorage Watchstanders coordinated the response and an MH-60 Jayhawk was deployed from Kodiak just after 1 pm.

The injured hiker was hoisted by the helicopter crew and flown to Kodiak to awaiting EMS. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.







“The Coast Guard in Alaska is best known for maritime search and rescue,” said Coast Guard Ens. Scott Peters, Sector Anchorage command duty officer for the case. “But our helicopter crews often conduct inland search and rescue operations as well. Urgent situations like today require swift response from properly trained people, with assets capable of responding to persons in distress. Today that was us.”