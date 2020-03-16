Coast Guard Medevacs Fisherman Injured 170 Miles Southwest of Kodiak

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak medevacs an injured fisherman Saturday, March 14, 2020 from a boat southwest of Kodiak Island.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman Saturday from a boat southwest of Kodiak Island.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Kodiak)
A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak hoisted the 49-year-old man from the 58-foot fishing vessel Alaskan Dream at approximately 1:15 p.m. He was transported to Air Station Kodiak and placed in the care of awaiting local EMS.
Watchstanders in the Coast Guard 17th District command center in Juneau received the initial call from the Alaskan Dream at about 9 a.m., reporting that a crew member had sustained a serious injury to his finger, approximately 170 miles southwest of Kodiak.
The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon determined that the patient was at risk for infection, and recommended a medevac.
Conditions at the time of the hoist included 6 mph winds, 9-foot seas, an air temperature of 17 degrees, and a water temperature of 34 degrees.
-USCG-
