Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Man near Juneau





KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a 31-year-old male crew member who went overboard from a cruise ship in Gastineau Channel, Alaska, Monday night.

Coast Guard crews conducted over 10 hours of air and surface searches, which covered 38 square nautical miles.

“The decision to suspend active searching is based on a number of factors including weather, sea state, water temperature and other variables,” said Ens. Maximilian Carfagno, command duty officer at Sector Juneau. “The Coast Guard’s condolences go out to the family of the missing man during this difficult time.”

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center initiated search efforts Monday at 10:45 p.m., immediately following a notification from the cruise ship Eurodam’s crew, who reported hearing shouting coming from the water. Accountability taken by the Koningsdam’s crew revealed a crew member was missing.

The cruise ship Koningsdam was getting underway in downtown Juneau when the Eurodam, which was moored in close vicinity, reported hearing shouting coming from the water. The Eurodam and Koningsdam have subsequently departed the port.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Sitka

Coast Guard Station Juneau

Juneau Police Department and Capital City Fire and Rescue also participated in the search.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.



