COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – May 21, 2021







OVERVIEW – 66 new cases | 0 deaths | 21 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: intermediate | 47.9% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 53.7% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

47.9% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 69.1%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 66.9%

YK-Delta Region: 64.5%

Northwest Region: 52.6%

Southwest Region: 52.5%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 52.1%

Anchorage Region: 50.5%

Other Interior Region: 49.8%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 41.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 40.8%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 32.9%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

Please note, the data team continues to work to resolve issues on the vaccine dashboard that result in mismatched data between the gauges and counts and the data referenced on the census area and borough map. This may result in unexpected fluctuations from day-to-day, but we anticipate resolution by the end of this week.

CASES – DHSS today announced 66 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 63 were residents in: Anchorage (11), Ketchikan (8), Wasilla (8), Fairbanks (7), Metlakatla (7), Eagle River (3), Delta Junction (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), and one each in Bethel Census Area, Chugach Census Area, Healy, Juneau, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Nome, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Palmer, Sitka, Soldotna, Unalaska, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

One resident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 67,107 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,795.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,553 resident hospitalizations and 362 resident deaths, with one new hospitalization and no new resident deaths reported.







There are currently 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 24 current COVID-related hospitalizations. One of these patients is on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2%.

TESTING – A total of 2,224,847 tests have been conducted, with 22,892 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.65%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is intermediate at 9.43 cases per 100,000. Four regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; five regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 57.09 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 17.52 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 11.25 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 10.73 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 9.08 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 6.8 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6.67 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 6.65 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 5.85 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Southwest Region: 3.74 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 3.69 cases per 100,000





