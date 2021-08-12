COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 11, 2021







Changes to the alert level system used to inform communities about what COVID-19 looks like in their area are now live. These changes to Alaska’s alert system will better align with CDC’s levels of transmission, make it more sensitive to recent changes in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, and provide more locally relevant information. More detailed information about the changes can be found at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx

OVERVIEW – 380 new cases | 0 deaths | 124 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 53% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 58.8% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

53% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74.9%

YK-Delta Region: 70.6%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 69.2%

Southwest Region: 63.6%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62.4%

Northwest Region: 57.7%

Anchorage Region: 54.9%

Other Interior Region: 54%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46.8%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 45%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 37.2%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 380 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 360 were residents in: Anchorage (117), Wasilla (44), Nome Census Area (31), Juneau (19), Palmer (17), Eagle River (15), Kodiak (15), Ketchikan (14), Fairbanks (12), Soldotna (8), Kenai (6), Dillingham Census Area (5), Metlakatla (5), Homer (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (4), Utqiaġvik (4), Seward (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Anchor Point (2), Big Lake (2), Bethel (2), Bethel Census Area (2), Dillingham (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Mat-Su Borough (2), North Pole (2), North Slope Borough (2), Sitka (2), Sterling (2), Willow (2), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Chugiak, Delta Junction, Kotzebue, NW Arctic Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Salcha, Sutton-Alpine, Wrangell and (2) locations under investigation.

20 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Ketchikan: 3 with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: 2 with purposes under investigation

Kodiak: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 2 with purposes under investigation

Bristol Bay plus Lake & Peninsula: 1 in seafood industry

Delta Junction: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Healy: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ninilchik: 1 with purpose under investigation

Petersburg: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 in North Slope oil industry

Skagway: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation

One resident case was subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 75,654 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,426.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,766 resident hospitalizations and 392 resident deaths, with four new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported.







There are currently 124 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 128 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twelve of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 10.8%.

TESTING – A total of 2,568,934 tests have been conducted, with 27,132 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.26%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 235.6. For boroughs and census areas: 22 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 2 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 3 areas are at the moderate alert level (>10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.





