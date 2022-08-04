COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 3, 2022





Reporting data for July 27 – August 2, 2022

OVERVIEW – 3,284 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 74 hospitalizations | 27.8% of Alaskans boosted

WEEKLY UPDATE – DOH updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DOH weekly update and DOH data summaries: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 3,284 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

2,160 were residents of:

5 – Aleutians East Borough (3 communities)



2 – Aleutians West Census Area



8 – Anchor Point



687 – Anchorage



28 – Bethel



129 – Bethel Census Area (18 communities)



3 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined (3 communities)



12 – Chugiak



10 – Copper River Census Area



5 – Cordova



4 – Craig



3 – Delta Junction



5 – Denali Borough (3 communities)



3 – Dillingham



5 – Dillingham Census Area (2 communities)



58 – Eagle River



1 – Ester



162 – Fairbanks



6 – Fairbanks North Star Borough



1 – Fritz Creek



1 – Girdwood



134 – Greater Palmer Area



225 – Greater Wasilla Area



12 – Haines



4 – Healy



48 – Homer



12 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (4 communities)



11 – Hooper Bay



13 – Houston/Big Lake area



102 – Juneau



50 – Kenai



4 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North



7 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (3 communities)



22 – Ketchikan



2 – Ketchikan Gateway Borough



40 – Kodiak



1 – Kodiak Island Borough



9 – Kotzebue



7 – Kusilvak Census Area (3 communities)



12 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



6 – Metlakatla



6 – Nikiski



14 – Nome



25 – Nome Census Area (7 communities)



45 – North Pole



17 – North Slope Borough (5 communities)



11 – Northwest Arctic Borough (5 communities)



5 – Petersburg



8 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4 communities)



11 – Seward



39 – Sitka



1 – Skagway



44 – Soldotna



2 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area



12 – Sterling



3 – Sutton-Alpine



4 – Tok



7 – Unalaska



23 – Utqiaġvik



1 – Valdez



7 – Willow



11 – Wrangell



5 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3 communities)



1,124 nonresident cases were identified in:

2 – Aleutians West Census Area: purpose under investigation



143 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



2 – Bethel: purpose under investigation



1 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined: purpose under investigation



2 – Chugach Census Area: 1 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation



8 – Copper River Census Area: purpose under investigation



3 – Delta Junction: 2 purpose mining, 1 purpose under investigation

111 – Denali National Park: 105 purpose tourism, 6 purpose under investigation



40 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



7 – Greater Palmer Area: purpose under investigation



24 – Greater Wasilla Area: purpose under investigation

19 – Healy: purpose under investigation

12 – Homer: purpose under investigation



10 – Juneau: purpose under investigation

27 – Kenai: purpose tourism

4 – Ketchikan: purpose under investigation



3 – Kodiak: purpose under investigation



1 – Kotzebue: purpose under investigation

2 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough: purpose under investigation



3 – Nome: purpose under investigation

6 – Petersburg: 2 purpose seafood, 4 purpose under investigation

5 – Prudhoe Bay: 1 purpose North Slope oil, 4 purpose under investigation



3 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: purpose under investigation



19 – Seward: 3 purpose tourism, 16 purpose under investigation



4 – Sitka: 2 purpose seafood, 2 purpose under investigation



36 – Skagway: 34 purpose tourism, 2 purpose under investigation

19 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

4 – Utqiaġvik: purpose under investigation



7 – Valdez: 6 purpose seafood, 1 purpose under investigation

1 – Wrangell: purpose under investigation



583 – At sea: purpose tourism



13 – Location under investigation: purpose under investigation



413 resident cases and 28 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 273,674 and the total number of nonresident cases to 18,518.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

67.5% of Alaskans age 6 months and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 27.8% of all Alaskans 6 months and older have received a first booster dose. (Note: Only those who are age 5 years or older are eligible for a booster at this time.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans 6 months or older who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 43.4%



Other Southeast Region – Northern: 41.5%



Y-K Delta Region: 32.6%



Other Southeast Region – Southern: 31.3%

Anchorage Municipality: 31.0%



Southwest Region: 29.6%



Northwest Region: 29.0%



Other Interior Region: 27.5%



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23.2%



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.0%



Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16.4%



(Note: COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.)

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,275 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.





No new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 74 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. One of these patients is on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5.9%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 296.34. For boroughs and census areas: 8 areas are at >400 cases, 10 areas are at 200-399 cases, 8 areas are at 100-199 cases, 2 areas are at 50-99 cases and no areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



