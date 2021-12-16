COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Dec. 15, 2021





OVERVIEW – 347 new cases | 2 deaths | 69 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 59.9% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 67% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

59.9% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 77.1%

YK-Delta Region: 72.5%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 71.8%

Southwest Region: 67%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 64.1%

Anchorage Region: 61.3%

Northwest Region: 58.2%

Other Interior Region: 56.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 47.2%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40%

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 347 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

342 were residents of: Anchorage (91), Greater Wasilla Area (47), Fairbanks (27), Juneau (20), Ketchikan (18), Kusilvak Census Area (18), North Pole (15), Eagle River (13), Chugiak (12), Greater Palmer Area (12), Bethel Census Area (9), Sitka ( 8 ), Homer (7), Kenai (4), Nome (4), Soldotna (4), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4), Bethel (3), Hooper Bay (3), Houston/Big Lake Area (3), Willow (3), Anchor Point (2), Kotzebue (2), and one each in Cordova, Dillingham, Dillingham Census Area, Haines, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Nome Census Area, North Slope Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Salcha, Seward, Sutton-Alpine, and Utqiagvik.

5 nonresident cases were identified in:

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Anchorage: 1 with purpose seafood industry

Bethel: 1 with purpose under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

1 with location and purpose under investigation

Fifty resident cases were added to the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 148,772 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,460.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,161 resident hospitalizations and 859 resident deaths. Twelve new resident hospitalizations and two Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were a female resident of Fairbanks and a male resident of Anchorage, both of whom were in their 60s. Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 69 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 72 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5.8%.

TESTING –A total of 3,619,506 tests have been conducted, with 26,995 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.61%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 163.7. For boroughs and census areas: 14 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 7 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 6 areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



